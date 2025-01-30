Jammu: Raids at 25 Rajouri locations linked to terrorists

Police on Wednesday conducted raids at 25 locations in Rajouri district to smash a terror network of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfits, which have been working to activate overground workers, officials said. The houses of terrorists operating from across the Line of Control were the targets of the raiding teams. Director general of police Nalin Prabhat meets jawans at a forward post on Kathua-Doda border. (HT photo)

An official spokesperson said that after receiving warrants from an NIA court, the Rajouri police conducted searches across Rajouri, Nowshera, Thannamandi, Dharhal, Koteranka, Budhal, Manjakote and Chingus on Wednesday.

These searches were conducted as a part of investigation linked to FIR number 447/2024 registered at the Rajouri police station.

“The case pertain to a terrorist network active in Rajouri, which, with the connivance of proscribed terrorist organisations like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been working to activate overground workers (OGWs) in Jammu and Kashmir to initiate, organise and execute terror-related activities,” he said.

During the searches, incriminating material and important documents were seized. Further investigation in this case continues.

CRPF personnel assisted the police during the operation. Officials said the houses of Iftikhar Hussain and his brother Mohd Parvaz were raided at Tundi Tarar near the town at around 9.50 am but nothing could be found. Another brother of the duo, Mohd Asgar alias Billa alias Kaka, is a terrorist who is operating from across the LoC, officials said.

The raids came a day after the security forces conducted massive search operations at nearly two dozen places across Jammu as part of the strategy to wipe out terrorism from the region, which was rocked by several terror attacks last year.

The combing operations in the high-altitude areas and the forest belt along the LoC concluded without any contact with the terrorists, the officials said, adding the security forces have stepped up the anti-terrorist operations to ensure that terrorists could not utilise the winter to establish their bases. (With PTI inputs)

DGP takes stock of security at forward bases

Director general of police Nalin Prabhat, along with ADGP (Jammu zone) Anand Jain, Jammu-Kathua-Samba range DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma and Kathua SSP Shobhit Saxena, visited the forward operating bases on Kathua-Doda border, officials said.

“During the visit, the DGP interacted with all ranks of various security forces. He was briefed on the current security scenario and the challenges,” said an official spokesperson.

The DGP emphasised on the need for operational alertness, focused execution of tasks and resolute will. He appreciated the special teams for their proactive approach and dogged determination.