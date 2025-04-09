Jammu: Ruckus over Waqf Act goes on, J&K House adjourned for 2nd straight day

For the second day in a row, pandemonium gripped the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Tuesday over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, forcing speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to adjourn the House multiple times before ultimately calling off proceedings for the day. The disruption, led by National Conference (NC) legislators, saw vociferous protests, heated verbal duels and even physical interventions by marshals, leaving legislative business in limbo for the second consecutive day. Jammu and Kashmir MLAs raising slogans and arguing with each other during the budget session of the assembly in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

Early on Tuesday, the speaker first adjourned the House at 10.30 am for 30 minutes and then again at 11.21 am until 1 pm. However, when the House reassembled at 1 pm, NC members remained steadfast in their demand for a debate and rollback of the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The speaker denied the discussion, stating that the matter was sub-judice before the Supreme Court. “I stand by my words. If the adjournment motion doesn’t relate to an issue concerning the government, it should not be discussed,” he said citing sub-rule 9 of rule 58 of the conduct of business rules.

NC MLA Mir Saifullah countered the Speaker and said that the matter was not subjudice. “Deputy chief minister and other ministers have already said that the matter is a concern of the House. The speaker can use his authority to allow the discussion,” Saifullah said.

Congress MLA Nizamuddin Bhat said, “When the House is divided on an issue, the speaker has the authority to decide.”

Despite these interventions, the speaker questioned the House, asking rhetorically, “Can I or the MLAs roll back the law?”

People’s Conference MLA Sajad Lone offered an unorthodox solution: “There is one solution. You (speaker) better retire for five minutes and allow NC’s Mubarak Gul to chair. This (discussion) will happen.”

Earlier in the day, NC and Kashmir-based opposition parties clashed over the Waqf bill, accusing one another of collusion with the BJP. The NC had moved an adjournment motion while opposition parties pressed for a resolution against the bill.

The situation escalated when Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Parra stormed the well of the House, demanding the resolution be passed.

In response, NC’s Abdul Majeed Larmi accused him of being an “RSS agent,” sparking a fierce verbal duel.

As Parra advanced toward the well, marshals, on the speaker’s orders, forcibly evicted him. Sajad Lone tried to intervene but was unsuccessful.

Amid the chaos, Lone lashed out at the NC MLAs: “You are doing theatrics. It is ironical that NC members are protesting against the speaker from their own party to hoodwink the people.” To avoid a physical confrontation, security staff formed a human chain between Lone and two NC legislators.

Despite multiple appeals from the speaker urging members to return to their seats, disruptions continued. “You cannot undo what the Parliament has already done. There is no question of discussion over the issue. I have disallowed the adjournment motion,” he declared.

NC members persisted with slogans like “Kala Kanoon wapis lo,” “Waqf bill wapis lo,” and “BJP haye haye,” prompting BJP MLAs Rajiv Jasrotia and Pawan Gupta to stage a sit-in in the well of the House, objecting to the continual disruptions.

When the House reassembled again at 11.21 am, NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq renewed the demand for a debate.

Amid the uproar, deputy CM Surinder Choudhary acknowledged that the matter did indeed concern the House, a view backed by ministers Sakina Itoo and Javed Dar.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma remarked, “If they (NC members) don’t have faith in you (speaker), then they should bring a no-confidence motion.”

As protests showed no signs of abating, the speaker finally adjourned the House for the day. “I adjourn the House for the day. It will reassemble tomorrow at 10 am,” he said.

The House had already been adjourned thrice on the same issue on Monday, with no legislative business conducted on either day.

While Kashmir based opposition parties like PDP, AIP and People’s Conference pressed for a resolution against the bill.