Jammu: SI flees police station to escape CBI raid in bribery case

A police sub-inspector (SI) fled RS Pura police station to escape CBI officers, who had conducted a raid to arrest him for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a complainant in a murder case of a young housewife, said officials. CBI has launched a hunt to nab the officer. (File)

The absconding SI has been identified as Bashir Ahmed Malik.

“Recently a housewife, Pooja Devi, wife of Kulbir Singh of Sidher village, died at the house of her in-laws. Parents of the deceased woman suspected some foul play. The 13-year-old daughter of the deceased also recorded her statement under section 164 Cr PC before a magistrate,” said official sources.

After FSL report, police converted the inquest proceedings into a murder case and started investigations, they added.

A relative of in-laws of the deceased, who declined to be named, said, “This police officer had also arrested my brother in law for questioning. Though we applied for bail from the court of law, this SI demanded ₹50,000 for providing police report, a pre-requisite to apply for bail.”

We lodged a complaint with the CBI and accordingly, a trap was laid, he added.

“As soon as I handed him ₹50,000 in presence of independent witnesses and CBI officers entered the police station, he sensed that something is wrong and fled the police station from rear gate,” he said.

