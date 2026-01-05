Jammu: Will take cognisance if complaint is lodged, says Union minister Khattar

After Jammu and Kashmir Police raised red flag over recruitment of relatives of active and surrendered terrorists in 850 MW Ratle hydroelectric project in Kishtwar district, Union power minister ML Khattar, on Sunday, said that he will take cognisance, if a written complaint was lodged. Khattar, on Sunday, reviewed the pace of ongoing hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir including his visit to 850 MW Ratle project where he formally started grouting of dam foundation over Chenab River. (HT File)

Khattar, on Sunday, reviewed the pace of ongoing hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir including his visit to 850 MW Ratle project where he formally started grouting of dam foundation over Chenab River. A total of 10 lakh cubic metre grout will be filled in the dam’s foundation.

When sought for his reaction over hiring of relatives of active and surrendered terrorists in the “national project” and retrenchment of locals, he said, “we have not received any written complaint so far. If we get any written complaint, we will take cognisance.”

A real brother, a cousin and a nephew of longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen commander Mohammad Amin, alias Jahangir Saroori, are among 29 individuals with terror links and criminal backgrounds, have been employed at the 850-MW Ratle hydroelectric power project in Kishtwar district.

The matter of concern was recently flagged by Jammu and Kashmir police to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which has been constructing the ₹3,700 crore project over Chenab River.

BJP MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar said that though the Union minister is on a visit to review the ongoing hydroelectric projects, the BJP will raise the issue of not only engaging relatives of active and surrendered militants, but also appointment of people from one particular community at 10 top posts in the project, largely from Kashmir.

“We have already brought the issue of hiring relatives of active militants in the project into the notice of the Union power minister. The joint chief operating officer Harpal Singh of MEIL has appointed Burhan Andrabi, Ashfaq, Faisal, Zubair, Irfan Tantray, Ismail Khan and Saleem Khan from Kashmir while locals have been completely ignored,” she alleged.

Parihar informed that Kisan Mazdoor Union, a labourers’ union, was already on strike protesting the ouster of locals. “We want a thorough probe on how top level posts have been given to people from one particular community from Kashmir alone,” she said.

MEIL’s joint chief operating officer Harpal Singh said, “the Union power minister visited the dam site where he performed a pooja and formally started grouting of dam foundation.” On recruitment of 29 subversives in the project, he said that the management has already responded to the concern of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

“The Union power minister has already been briefed about the issue (by BJP). He has called me for a meeting tonight at Kishtwar and I will defend if I am asked about it,” he added. Meanwhile, Khattar reviewed 690 MW Salal hydroelectric project, conducted an aerial survey of 1856 MW Sawalkote project and then visited 850 MW Ratle project.

Khattar expressed satisfaction over the pace of work in various ongoing projects and hoped that they would be completed on time.