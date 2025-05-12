Menu Explore
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for second day due to collapse of road stretch in Ramban

ByHT Correspondent
May 12, 2025 04:36 PM IST

Long queues of vehicles, including trucks carrying essentials to the Kashmir Valley, have been stranded at various places on the highway.

The 250km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained blocked for the second consecutive day on Monday after mudslides at multiple stretches damaged the road, including a road collapse, in Ramban district. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is engaged in restoration efforts.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed for the second day following the collapse of a road segment in Ramban on Monday. (ANI Photo)
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed for the second day following the collapse of a road segment in Ramban on Monday. (ANI Photo)

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is still blocked. Restoration work is going on. Commuters are advised not to travel on NH-44 till the road is clear,” said a traffic police officer.

He advised commuters to check the status of the road at TCU Jammu (0191-2459048, 0191-2740550, 9419147732, 103), Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396, 18001807091, 103), Ramban (9419993745, 1800-180-7043) and Udhampur (8491928625).

