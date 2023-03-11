Janata Darbar: Anil Vij pulls up district police chiefs for laxity in probe

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday reprimanded several district police chiefs for laxity in investigations. The home minister was hearing people’s grievances during a Janata Darbar organised at the PWD rest house in Ambala Cantonment. More than 6,000 complainants from across the state were received in the Janata Darbar. Haryana home minister Anil Vij reprimanded several district police chiefs for laxity in probe. He was hearing people’s grievances during a Janata Darbar. (HT File Photo)

A spokesperson for the minister said that a woman who came from Jind told Vij that her nephew and brother were hanged to death, but the police termed it a case of suicide. Vij rang up the Jind superintendent of police and reprimanded him and sought an action-taken report. He also directed the Jind SP to take action in the rape of a minor girl allegedly by the son of temple priest. Though a case was registered but no action was taken against the accused, the spokesperson said. More than 6,000 complainants from across the state were received in the Janata Darbar.

The home minister also directed Charkhi Dadri SP to immediately arrest two persons accused of attacking a resident five months ago. The spokespersons said that the police had only arrested one of the three accused. The victim lives in Delhi due to the fear of the accused.

The spokesperson said that he promised help to a Panipat woman whose four-month-old daughter was suffering from muscular dystrophy and needed costly injection.