Jathedar meets Rajoana, calls for unity ahead of Op Bluestar aniv

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday met Sikh prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in CM Beant Singh assassination case, in the Patiala central jail. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj met Sikh prisoner Balwant Singh Rajoana in the Patiala central jail.

Following the meeting, Jathedar Gargaj slammed the government’s ‘discriminatory’ stance regarding Rajoana’s release and commutation of death sentence.

“This must be confronted with united resistance from the panth (community). Sikh prisoners, who have completed their terms have not been released and it is a clear indication of the government’s apathetic attitude towards Sikhs,” the jathedar said.

Rajoana, a former Punjab Police constable, was sentenced to death in 2007 for his role as a backup bomber in the suicide attack in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995, that killed former CM Beant Singh and 16 others.

In 2012, Rajoana was scheduled for execution, but it was stayed after the SGPC filed a mercy plea on his behalf for commutation of the death sentence. Over the years, successive governments have cited national security concerns and the delicate political environment in Punjab as reasons for the delay in deciding the plea.

Replying to a query, the jathedar said that the June 6 Operation Bluestar anniversary should be observed with respect.

“The June 6 anniversary event should be observed with respect. All Sikhs must remain committed to upholding the dignity and sanctity of Akal Takht,” Gargaj said, without naming Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma, who had announced that they don’t accept the present jathedar and will not let him deliver an address during the event.

Gargaj also said that Rajoana is also in favour of maintaining the maryada (code of conduct), and the respect of Akal Takht at all costs.

SAD senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday backed Giani Gargaj and said the June 6 event should be observed without any disruption.