JE suspended over on corruption charge

State PWD minister Harbhajan Singh on Friday suspended a junior engineer (JE) of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) sub-division Bilaspur for allegedly demanding bribe. State PWD minister Harbhajan Singh also served show-cause notices to some officials for poor performance and not attending the meeting. (HT File)

A private company employee was also terminated on charge of corruption.

The minister held a meeting with senior district officials on Friday to review the progress of development works and welfare schemes in Moga. Some officials were issued show-cause notices for poor performance and not attending the meeting.

He also directed officials to start the approved projects as early as possible, make maximum labour cards, rationalise patwaris, and involve elected representatives in foundation stones, inaugurations, and public welfare works. He emphasised that timely completion of development works is essential for achieving the goal of overall development of the state.

He also instructed officials to connect schools, hospitals, and Ayush hospitals with solar energy.