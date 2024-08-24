 JE suspended over on corruption charge - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

JE suspended over on corruption charge

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Aug 24, 2024 08:14 AM IST

State PWD minister Harbhajan Singh suspended a PSPCL junior engineer for bribery and terminated a private employee for corruption, urging swift project execution and solar energy use.

State PWD minister Harbhajan Singh on Friday suspended a junior engineer (JE) of Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) sub-division Bilaspur for allegedly demanding bribe.

State PWD minister Harbhajan Singh also served show-cause notices to some officials for poor performance and not attending the meeting. (HT File)
State PWD minister Harbhajan Singh also served show-cause notices to some officials for poor performance and not attending the meeting. (HT File)

A private company employee was also terminated on charge of corruption.

The minister held a meeting with senior district officials on Friday to review the progress of development works and welfare schemes in Moga. Some officials were issued show-cause notices for poor performance and not attending the meeting.

He also directed officials to start the approved projects as early as possible, make maximum labour cards, rationalise patwaris, and involve elected representatives in foundation stones, inaugurations, and public welfare works. He emphasised that timely completion of development works is essential for achieving the goal of overall development of the state.

He also instructed officials to connect schools, hospitals, and Ayush hospitals with solar energy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / JE suspended over on corruption charge
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On