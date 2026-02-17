JEE Main: 2 roommates top Chandigarh with identical 99.99 percentile

Two roommates, who have shared not just a hostel room but also a study schedule for the past two years, have jointly topped the city in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, scoring an identical 99.99 percentile, matching each other right down to the last decimal. Aditya and Kapish (HT File)

Aditya Gupta and Kapish Mittal, both 17, moved to Chandigarh during their early high school years to pursue focused preparation. While Aditya shifted from Bathinda, Punjab, Kapish hails from Kurukshetra, Haryana, travelling for coaching in Classes 9 and 10 before relocating to the city.

A student of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Aditya has an impressive academic record, having qualified multiple national level Olympiads. Son of doctors Saurabh and Alka Gupta, he said reducing mistakes through constant error analysis was key to his preparation. “Be consistent,” he said, summing up his success mantra. Studying nearly 12.5 hours daily, he is now focused on securing a strong rank in JEE Advanced.

Kapish, a student of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, began his JEE preparation in Class 9 and qualified the Regional Mathematics Olympiad twice. Following a disciplined 12-hour daily routine, he credited mock tests and revision for his confidence. Both the boys say they aim to pursue Computer Science Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

The results were declared by the National Testing Agency, which conducts the JEE-Main. The second session of JEE Main will be held from April 2 to 9, while JEE Advanced is scheduled in May. Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE Main will be eligible to appear for it. In Chandigarh, JEE Main scores are accepted for engineering admissions at Punjab Engineering College, Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering, University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, and Chandigarh College of Architecture.