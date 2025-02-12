JEE Main Session 1: Arnav Jindal tops Chandigarh with 99.99 percentile

Arnav Jindal of Chandigarh has scored the highest from Chandigarh in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session one exam, the result for which was declared on Tuesday. JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating through the Central Seat Allocation Board. (iStock)

Jindal scored a percentile of 99.99 as per the state-wise topper list released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Total 14 students got a 100 percentile although none of them are from Chandigarh.

NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. JEE Main session 2 exam will now be conducted from April 4. The best of both scores is taken to prepare all India ranks.

