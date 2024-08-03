 Jhajjar: One kanwariya dead, 4 injured in road accident - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jhajjar: One kanwariya dead, 4 injured in road accident

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 03, 2024 06:52 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Kumar of Bhadani village and four others, who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh

One kanwariya was killed and four sustained injuries after their pick-up van lost control and rammed into a divider near Bhaproda village in Jhajjar on Thursday evening, said police.

Asauda police check-post in-charge Manjeet Kumar said they have booked the pick-up van driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. (Getty image)
Asauda police check-post in-charge Manjeet Kumar said they have booked the pick-up van driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. (Getty image)

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Kumar of Bhadani village and four others, who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh.

Asauda police check-post in-charge Manjeet Kumar said they have booked the pick-up van driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

“The deceased was the sole breadwinner of the family. A group of kanwariyas had gone to Haridwar on July 29. The incident occurred on August 1 when their vehicle rammed into a divider,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jhajjar: One kanwariya dead, 4 injured in road accident
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On