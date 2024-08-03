Jhajjar: One kanwariya dead, 4 injured in road accident

One kanwariya was killed and four sustained injuries after their pick-up van lost control and rammed into a divider near Bhaproda village in Jhajjar on Thursday evening, said police. Asauda police check-post in-charge Manjeet Kumar said they have booked the pick-up van driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence. (Getty image)

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Kumar of Bhadani village and four others, who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh.

Asauda police check-post in-charge Manjeet Kumar said they have booked the pick-up van driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

“The deceased was the sole breadwinner of the family. A group of kanwariyas had gone to Haridwar on July 29. The incident occurred on August 1 when their vehicle rammed into a divider,” he added.