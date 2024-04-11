 Jhinda announces support to INDIA bloc on nine seats - Hindustan Times
Jhinda announces support to INDIA bloc on nine seats

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 11, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Announcing the decision in Kurukshetra, Jhinda, also the former president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) (ad-hoc) said that the decision was taken after a meeting of the seven-member committee formed for the purpose

President of Haryana Shiromani Panthak Akali Dal Jagdish Singh Jhinda on Wednesday announced support INDIA bloc candidates on nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

President of Haryana Shiromani Panthak Akali Dal Jagdish Singh Jhinda. (HT File)
President of Haryana Shiromani Panthak Akali Dal Jagdish Singh Jhinda. (HT File)

Announcing the decision in Kurukshetra, Jhinda, also the former president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) (ad-hoc) said that the decision was taken after a meeting of the seven-member committee formed for the purpose.

“At the meeting, it was decided to extend support to the INDIA bloc on nine seats, while the decision related to the Karnal parliamentary constituency will be taken later as a couple of Sikh leaders are likely to contest,” he added.

Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is the BJP nominee from the seat, while the Congress has yet not announced their candidate.

Jhinda said that the INDIA bloc candidates, if elected to Parliament, will be urged to raise their demands including a law guaranteeing MSP, full loan waiver for farmers and release of Bandi Sikhs.

In Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting only on the Kurukshetra seat, while the Congress will fight the elections on the rest of the seats.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jhinda announces support to INDIA bloc on nine seats
