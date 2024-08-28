JJP to contest 70 seats, ASP 20 under Haryana poll pact

Facing an existential crisis after remaining in power as junior coalition partner of the BJP-led government in Haryana, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday stitched a pre-poll alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (ASP-Kanshi Ram) in Delhi ahead of Haryana assembly elections. Senior JJP Leader Dushyant Chautala and Chandershekhar Azad of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

The JJP, which in October 2019 Haryana assembly polls had emerged as the kingmaker by winning 10 seats, said that as per the mutually agreed seat-sharing arrangement, the JJP will contest 70 seats and the ASP 20.

Addressing a joint press conference in Delhi, Haryana’s former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and ASP leader and Lok Sabha MP Chandrashekhar Azad said they will fight for the poor, farmers and the working class in line with vision of Chaudhary Devi Lal and Kanshi Ram.

Chautala stated that this alliance will bring together the 36 communities in Haryana to form a youth-led government that will empower the poor, farmers, workers, women and all other sections of society. He also mentioned that both he and Chandrashekhar Azad are 36 years old and plan to work for Haryana for the next 40-50 years. Dushyant Chautala highlighted that the people of Haryana want to uproot the BJP, and the JJP has made it clear that they will not ally with the BJP again.

“The JJP never opposed the farmers’ agitation and was not in favour of the farm laws. In fact JJP workers supported the protesters,” Chautala said, adding his party, while in the government, took numerous steps to make farmers prosperous and fulfilled most of its electoral promises.

ASP leader Chandrashekhar Azad said their goal is to take Haryana forward, making it more powerful. He described the JJP-ASP alliance as a formidable force, stating that the two parties together would bring about a new revolution from the grassroots level. Azad emphasized that they would unite to strengthen the voice of farmers and workers, and that new forces would join them in this struggle to advance their cause quickly, according to the press statement.