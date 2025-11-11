JJP workers to check voter lists in Haryana: says Dushyant

Former deputy chief minister (CM) and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala said that the party workers have been asked to start checking voter lists in the state after appointing booth incharges. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala (File)

His statement came after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s levelled “vote chori” allegations during the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

Dushyant was in Karnal to attend the party’s state-executive meeting chaired by his father and national president Ajay Chautala along with party state president Brij Sharma. The JJP is organising its foundation day at Julana town of Jind district on December 7 and discussions were held regarding the programme also.

Speaking to reporters about Rahul’s recent press conference, Chautala said this is a serious allegation, but the Congress must remember that they were the one to start “vote chori” in the state during 2014 elections and the BJP has only taken it forward.

“We have also assigned duties to district and halka chiefs to appoint booth-level agents and check all voter lists. Election Commission will be informed, if any discrepancy is found, else we will be ready for SIR,” he said.

Chautala also alleged that Nayab Saini-led state government is “promoting” irregularities during the ongoing paddy procurement. “I, as minister of the department for 4.5 years, ensured no such theft took place. I believe this is not merely theft of paddy, but a dacoity. These dacoits have misused the system for their gains. Fake gate passes of 5 lakh metric tonne worth crore of rupees were issued and it only benefited them, not the farmers of the state, who struggled to get even the MSP.

The JJP leader also raised questions on no suspension or arrest of the mandi officials booked in three different criminal cases. “This all happened due to their collision with the government. During our (coalition) government, we not only ensured action against district officials but a probe was also ordered against an IAS-rank top official. Infact, we did not let tainted officials to get their transfer back to Karnal and for this, (former CM) Manohar Lal ji should be appreciated. He supported me on this. Now all those got posted in Karnal,” he alleged.

The former deputy CM also criticized DGP OP Singh’s controversial statement on Thar and Bullet, mentioning that this will promote harassment and undue challans by the local cops against citizens driving any of the two vehicles.