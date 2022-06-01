J&K: 2 pilgrims dead, 6 injured in Kishtwar road mishap
At least two pilgrims died and six others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district late on Monday, said officials. “A vehicle (JK-02-VJ-4112) carrying eight persons for Mindal Mata Yatra in Kishtwar district met with an accident at Shanderi Nullah in Sohal. Two pilgrims died on the spot and six others were injured,” said a police officer. One of the dead was identified as Mangat Ram, 55, of Jammu. Identity of the other deceased was yet to be ascertained. The injured have been hospitalised in Kishtwar.
Govt to pump ₹366 crore into recapitalisation of 3 cooperative banks in J&K
The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to pump ₹366 crore into recapitalisation of three cooperative banks, whose fiscal health was ailing for the past few years, said officials. The funds were recently released and transferred to Jammu Central Cooperative Bank, Anantnag Cooperative Bank and Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank. Secretary, J&K cooperative department, Yasha Mudgal said, “The package was sanctioned in 2018 by the Centre for revival of cooperative banks in Jammu and Kashmir, but the amount could not be released because of some technical reasons.” She also said that other cooperative banks will also be bailed out in due course of time for which the cooperative department has sought a package of ₹238 crore from the Centre.
World No Tobacco Day: ‘Yellow Line’ campaign launched in HP
World No Tobacco Day was observed at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda on Tuesday. The Centre for Advancing Tobacco Control (CATCH) of RPGMC’s community medicine department also launched a state-level tobacco fact sheet. According to the report, total annual plastic waste generated from all tobacco products is 135.19 tonnes and paper generated from all types of tobacco products is 105.43 tonnes. Tobacco monitors were also nominated in this event, which will help in monitoring of control of tobacco-related activities in the future. A ‘Yellow Line’ campaign was also organised under which a yellow strip was made within a radius of 100 yards of Tanda medical college, inside which the purchase, consumption, and marketing of tobacco products in any way would be prohibited. RPGMC principal Dr Bhanu Awasthi said that the main objective of organising tobacco prohibition activities was to reduce the effect of tobacco on society and youth as well as to bring awareness about effect of tobacco on health of individual.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
