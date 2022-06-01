J&K: 2 pilgrims dead, 6 injured in Kishtwar road mishap

At least two pilgrims died and six others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district late on Monday, said officials. “A vehicle (JK-02-VJ-4112) carrying eight persons for Mindal Mata Yatra in Kishtwar district met with an accident at Shanderi Nullah in Sohal. Two pilgrims died on the spot and six others were injured,” said a police officer. One of the dead was identified as Mangat Ram, 55, of Jammu. Identity of the other deceased was yet to be ascertained. The injured have been hospitalised in Kishtwar.

Govt to pump ₹366 crore into recapitalisation of 3 cooperative banks in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to pump ₹366 crore into recapitalisation of three cooperative banks, whose fiscal health was ailing for the past few years, said officials. The funds were recently released and transferred to Jammu Central Cooperative Bank, Anantnag Cooperative Bank and Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank. Secretary, J&K cooperative department, Yasha Mudgal said, “The package was sanctioned in 2018 by the Centre for revival of cooperative banks in Jammu and Kashmir, but the amount could not be released because of some technical reasons.” She also said that other cooperative banks will also be bailed out in due course of time for which the cooperative department has sought a package of ₹238 crore from the Centre.

World No Tobacco Day: ‘Yellow Line’ campaign launched in HP

World No Tobacco Day was observed at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda on Tuesday. The Centre for Advancing Tobacco Control (CATCH) of RPGMC’s community medicine department also launched a state-level tobacco fact sheet. According to the report, total annual plastic waste generated from all tobacco products is 135.19 tonnes and paper generated from all types of tobacco products is 105.43 tonnes. Tobacco monitors were also nominated in this event, which will help in monitoring of control of tobacco-related activities in the future. A ‘Yellow Line’ campaign was also organised under which a yellow strip was made within a radius of 100 yards of Tanda medical college, inside which the purchase, consumption, and marketing of tobacco products in any way would be prohibited. RPGMC principal Dr Bhanu Awasthi said that the main objective of organising tobacco prohibition activities was to reduce the effect of tobacco on society and youth as well as to bring awareness about effect of tobacco on health of individual.