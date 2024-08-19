J&K assembly elections: BJP candidates names this week, says Union minister

In the run-up to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the names of the party’s candidates will be finalised this week after its national election committee meet. Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh addressing the Jammu and Kashmir BJP election management committee meeting at BJP the party headquarters in Jammu on Sunday. Union minister for coal and mines G Kishan Reddy, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina were present. (ANI Photo)

Speaking after the J&K BJP election committee meeting, Reddy said: “The state election committee will recommend the names. Then we will recommend a panel from that. The final decision will be of the national election committee that will meet under the leadership of BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda. Since the last date for filing nominations is August 27, the names will be announced this week only.”

He said that the party’s aim is to protect Jammu and Kashmir from terrorism, nepotism and corruption. “Our party works in unity. Anti-development forces should not get into power again. Brotherhood and peace have prevailed in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370,” he said.

Former deputy chief minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the party’s focus is on development and stopping anti-development forces in Jammu and Kashmir. “The BJP has ensured infrastructure development and peace in Jammu and Kashmir. We finished stone-pelting, terrorism, extremism, separatism and nepotism here. A new era of industrialisation and corporate culture has come here. Delimitation has been done. There is development in every sector. The BJP will go forward with these points. Some seats have been reserved for SC/ST and candidates will be changed on them. The BJP will contest all 90 seats on its own,” Gupta said.

BJP leader Jugal Kishore Sharma expressed confidence that the party will win the elections. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir had been waiting for the election announcement. Party workers are enthusiastic. The BJP will contest alone and win by a huge margin,” Sharma said.

Former deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh said: “There have been meetings with all fronts of the party. The manifesto is almost complete. This is a turning point for Jammu and Kashmir. After August 5, 2019, we are seeing a new Kashmir. There is peace, and terrorism and extremism have stopped. Youngsters now want employment. There is a lot of potential,” he said.

Assembly elections, which are being held after a decade in Jammu and Kashmir, will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4.

These are the first elections to be held in Kashmir since the revocation of the special status.

The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the saffron party withdrew support to the then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.