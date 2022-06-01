J&K: Centre gears up for Amarnath Yatra, starts deploying paramilitary forces
Amid the spike in selective killings, the BJP government at the Centre has started deploying paramilitary forces for the ensuing 43-day-long Amarnath Yatra beginning June 30.
Fresh convoys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel in private trucks and buses reached Jammu on Tuesday.
“Given the spike in killings and threats issued by terror outfits, the deployment for this year’s Amarnath Yatra has been doubled. Since the pilgrimage has to start from June 30, the convoys of security forces have started arriving in Jammu. They are being deployed on Jammu-Srinagar national highway and from Srinagar to Pahalgam and on the Baltal axis,” said a top police officer.
“The deployment of around 15,000 additional security forces personnel has started and another 400 companies of the central armed police forces are also going to be pressed into service for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra,” said home department officials.
Several trucks and buses carrying security personnel and equipment were seen dotting the Banihal Cart Road in Jammu on Tuesday.
Inspector general of BSF, Kashmir zone, on Tuesday also visited Baltal and Sonmarg to review security arrangements ahead of the upcoming yatra.
Later, he interacted with police officers and had a detailed meeting regarding proposed sites where the BSF companies will be accommodated in Baltal and Sonmarg.
This year, the board has also decided to put in place a daily route-wise pilgrim ceiling at 10,000, excluding yatris who would travel by helicopters.
On May 17, Union home minister Amit Shah had reviewed preparations for the yatra and said that “it was the priority of the Modi Government that the pilgrims have hassle-free darshan and they do not face any problems”.
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
