J&K Congress, CPIM lash out at Centre for Ladakh situation

J&K Congress and the CPIM on Sunday blamed the “policies” of the central government and its “unfulfilled promises” for the situation in Ladakh. SJammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra addresses a press conference at party office, in Srinagar, on Sunday. (PTI)

J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra addressed the media alleging that the situation in Leh was owing to the unfulfilled promises of the central government after Article 370 was revoked in 2019.

Karra said that the current agitation in Ladakh is a result of public anger. “This agitation is a reaction to all those false promises which the BJP had even in their manifesto, including the sixth schedule,” he said.

He said that the issue of separate parliamentary seats for Leh and Kargil was also there. “This agitation is against the betrayal of the past five years and non-fulfilment of their commitments,” he said.

CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami also held a press conference saying that the Ladakh issue has its roots in the Article 370 abrogation in 2019 when Jammu and Kashmir was split and Ladakh separated.

“I want to talk about the Reorganisation Act, which is a disruption of our history and relationships with other regions and people,” he said.

He said that India’s biggest strength was its unity in diversity. “And that is how Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh were integrated. Despite many highs and lows, we maintained this bond… But the Reorganisation Act divided us into three parts, downgraded the state of Jammu and Kashmir into a union territory, and granted Ladakh a separate status,” he said.