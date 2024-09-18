Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

J&K Congress expels Srinagar district unit chief for contesting as Independent

ByPress Trust of India
Sep 18, 2024 02:05 PM IST

Breach of alliance unity shall not be tolerated, says spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday expelled a district unit president and some other leaders from the primary membership of the party for going against the spirit of its alliance with the National Conference (NC) and contesting as Independents in the assembly elections.

The Congress expelled Srinagar district president Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and two others from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday. (Representational photo)
The Congress expelled Srinagar district president Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and two others from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday. (Representational photo)

“Breach of alliance unity shall not be tolerated,” a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said.

He said the party has expelled Srinagar district president Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and two others from the primary membership of the party.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On