J&K Congress expels Srinagar district unit chief for contesting as Independent

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday expelled a district unit president and some other leaders from the primary membership of the party for going against the spirit of its alliance with the National Conference (NC) and contesting as Independents in the assembly elections. The Congress expelled Srinagar district president Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and two others from the primary membership of the party on Wednesday. (Representational photo)

“Breach of alliance unity shall not be tolerated,” a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said.

He said the party has expelled Srinagar district president Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and two others from the primary membership of the party.