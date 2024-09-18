J&K Congress expels Srinagar district unit chief for contesting as Independent
ByPress Trust of India
Sep 18, 2024 02:05 PM IST
Breach of alliance unity shall not be tolerated, says spokesperson for Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee.
The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday expelled a district unit president and some other leaders from the primary membership of the party for going against the spirit of its alliance with the National Conference (NC) and contesting as Independents in the assembly elections.
“Breach of alliance unity shall not be tolerated,” a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said.
He said the party has expelled Srinagar district president Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan and two others from the primary membership of the party.
See more
News/Cities/Chandigarh/ J&K Congress expels Srinagar district unit chief for contesting as Independent