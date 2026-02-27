J&K Congress holds marathon meet

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday held a marathon six-hours long meeting to chalk out action plan to oppose, tooth and nail the unilateral Indo-US trade deal. Members of Jammu and Kashmir Congress during meeting in Jammu on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The party termed the deal as anti farmers, which was likely to hit hard the farmers, fruit growers and others in J&K more than other parts of country.

PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra chaired the day long meet. AICC general secretary and CLP leader G A Mir also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Karra said that the recent Indo-US deal will destroy the farmers, fruit growers and others especially hit hard different sections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that US has imposed a deal upon India as the Prime Minister bowed due to various pressures and has bartered the interests of farmers in the country. “It has happened for the first time that farmers interests have been compromised which will destroy the farming community including those in allied sectors like poultry, dairy etc,” he said.

He said that Congress party and entire opposition has raised serious objections over the mode and manner and contents of the deal which are anti farmers, anti- people and against the interests of nation as PM has sold the interests of nation to the US under pressure of Epstein files and Adani case.

He asked the Congress cadres to rise to the occasion, aware the farmers and stand with them at this hour of need. Meanwhile district level and north,south and central zone farmers programmes are being planned from March 1 and 8.