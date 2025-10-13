J&K Congress not to contest RS polls on ‘unsafe seat’: Karra

In a major development, Congress local leadership in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday decided to not contest in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on an “unsafe seat” after it could not secure a safe seat from its coalition partner National Conference. The J&K Congress held the meeting of its core committee in Srinagar on Sunday which was led by its president Tariq Hamid Karra. (HT File)

The ruling National Conference on Friday had announced the names of three candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls slated to be held on October 24 while stating that it was in talks with Congress for the fourth seat, whose electoral college was more tilted towards the Bharatiya Janata Party. Congress was seeking a more secure seat from the NC.

“There was a marathon discussion on Rajya Sabha elections. Our central leadership had asked one seat from the NC leadership which was safe, seat number 1 or 2, but the NC had offered us seat 4. We understand that seat - 4 is not safe, so we unanimously decided not to field our candidate for seat number 4 and we will leave it to our alliance partners to think over it,” Karra said.

The meeting was also attended by GA Mir, Peerzada M Sayeed, Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Ch Lal Singh and others. “Since seat 1 or 2 is not offered to us, so we don’t want to contest on seat number 4, that was decided in the meeting,” he said.

Karra said that they will convey their decision to central leadership in Delhi as well.

“The inputs and opinions from today’s discussion in the meeting from the members will be sent to central leadership and we will seek their suggestions on how to proceed further,” he said.

On rumours of withdrawing support from the government, Karra said they had no intention of such things but stated that there was resentment within the Congress. “There is no doubt in this that some members expressed their resentment on governance, development, administrative issues or lack of a coordination committee, “ he said.

The NC had allied with Congress and other allies in October 2024 to form the government with 52 MLAs in the J&K assembly. While NC has 41 MLAs, Congress has six members in the J&K assembly.

Karra said that they have officially written a letter to CM Omar Abdullah. “ On Omar’s insistence we forwarded that to Farooq Abdullah but so far there has been no response to that,” he said.

On assembly elections (to two seats of Nagrota and Budgam), Karra said that they will open channels with the NC. “We will talk to them on the assembly elections,” he said.

National Conference leaders said that the discussion with Congress on the Rajya Sabha seat is ongoing.

“The party has already conveyed that the discussion on the candidate for forth Rajya Sabha seat will be held. Many meetings were held and discussion also happened and will happen again, there is no doubt about that,” said education minister and NC leader Sakina Itoo after a meeting of NC MLAs earlier in Srinagar.

NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that the talks are going on with the Congress on the fourth seat. “We are attempting an alliance. The fourth seat (on our side) so far is yet to be decided,” he said.