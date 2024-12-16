J&K deputy CM chairs meeting on winter preparedness

Owing to the snowfall predictions in coming days, Jammu and Kashmir government has emphasised for an extensive plan for the clearance of snow and uninterrupted supply of essentials in the Himalayan region, which is expected to witness a harsh winter this season. J&K deputy CM Surinder Choudhary. (Sourced)

While chairing a review meeting for winter preparations on Saturday, J&K deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, urged for an effective and coordinated mechanism to ensure snow clearance within shortest possible time in snow prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, a detailed winter action plan was presented which envisaged smooth functioning of essential services and connectivity across the Union Territory, particularly in snow prone areas.

“It was informed that as a matter of priority, MED (mechanical engineering department) will oversee the clearance of 10,223 km of roads with 6,728 km categorised as Priority-1, including highways, hospital routes and roads to critical infrastructure. Besides, PMGSY has finalised contracts for snow clearance on 4,042 km of rural roads with an additional four contracts under process,” a government spokesperson said.

It was informed in the meeting that 310 snow clearance machines have been mobilized by MED, with an increase from 254 machines last year. “Besides, a total of 293 operational staff have been deployed, compared to 231 last year, to handle challenging conditions,” he further said.

The meeting discussed key roads and highways such as NH-44 (Banihal-Qazigund), Mughal Road, Bandipora-Gurez Road and Patnitop routes as critical areas of focus requiring special focus,” the government said.

Measures needed to ensure the uninterrupted supply chains for LPG, petroleum and essential commodities were also discussed.

Choudhary emphasised the need for inter departmental coordination and directed all the deputy commissioners to monitor ground level operations through virtual meetings regularly.

He also commended the officials for their proactive approach and directed the departments to ensure prompt road clearance and adequate stockpiling of essential supplies such as de-icing salt, urea and fuel.

“This winter preparedness plan is vital to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir. It is our collective responsibility to ensure uninterrupted services and timely response to emergencies,” the deputy CM said.