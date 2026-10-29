J&K deputy CM gets PWD, industries, Ali Sagar allotted revenue, power

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir government’s cabinet expansion, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday issued orders allocating portfolios to the eight ministers. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha stand for a group photograph along with the newly inducted cabinet ministers and top administration officials on stage following the oath-taking ceremony at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium, in Srinagar on Tuesday. (ANI)

Deputy chief minister Surinder Kumar has been allotted public works (roads and buildings) department, industries and commerce, labour and employment, and skill development department, while Ali Mohammad Sagar will take handle revenue, power development, department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs and department of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction and election department.

Sakeena Masood Itoo retains health and medical education department and social welfare department, while Javed Ahmad Rana will be in-charge of department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, tribal department, transport department.

Javid Ahmed Dar has been allocated agriculture production department, finance department, mining department and cooperatives department, while Mir Saifullah will take care of planning, development and monitoring department, culture department, youth services and sports department, ARI & trainings department.

Shamim Firdous has been allotted portfolios of school education department, higher education department and jal Shakti. Altaf Ahmad Wani will be in-charge of forest, ecology and environment department, rural department and panchayati raj. All other departments and subjects not allocated to any of the ministers will remain with the chief minister.