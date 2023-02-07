J&K eviction drive: AAP leader among 9 held for pelting stones

A leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is among nine persons arrested so far for allegedly pelting stones during an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu’s Malik Market area on February 4, police said on Tuesday.

Six persons have also been detained for their involvement in the Saturday incident, wherein three policemen were injured during the drive to demolish an automobile showroom built on encroached land in Narwal bypass area.

The AAP leader has been identified as Mehraj Malik, a member of the Doda district development council (DDC).

“We have so far arrested nine persons, including AAP leader Mehraj Malik, who instigated people for pelting stones and creating a law and order problem during the anti-encroachment drive at Malik Market on Saturday,” said a police officer.

The first information report (FIR) against the AAP leader has been registered under Section 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the police, owner of the showroom, Sajad Ahmed Beigh, was also among those arrested.

PDP protests against demolition drive

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday took out a protest march in Srinagar city against the land eviction drive initiated by the J&K administration.

Holding placards denouncing the use of bulldozers, dozens of PDP leaders and workers started walking from their party office near Residency Road, but ended their march after a few hundred yards. “This heartless Homelessness drive initiated by the LG administration is focused to dispossess the people of J&K. Government at war with the people,” tweeted PDP while sharing the pictures of the protest.

A PDP youth leader, Mohit Bhan said aim of their agitation was to register their displeasure over the eviction drive. “We want the government to abide by the law and not try to harass masses,” he said.

Another protesting leader said while the government is legalising illegal colonies in other parts of country, bulldozers are being used here on homes with the valid papers.

“We want the government to spare the poor and stop this illegal demolition exercise,” he said, asking not to be named.

Almost all political parties are up in arms about the demolition of houses. On Monday, two former J&K chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti had held press conferences against the drive initiated in Kashmir.