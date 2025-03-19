J&K got less assets during apportionment with Ladakh, says CM

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir got relatively less assets during apportionment with Ladakh that included a significant portion of J&K Bhawan in Delhi post J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the Budget session in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Responding to a query by NC legislator Tanvir Sadiq during the ongoing Budget session, Omar also informed that a piece of land has been purchased in Dwarka to construct a new building there. “I hope the issue will come up during discussion on grants day after tomorrow. We agree that in assets distribution during apportionment, we got less but our attempt was that it should be unanimous. See, even after bifurcation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are still fighting over assets in courts,” he said.

“We got bifurcated around 5 years ago. We should not fight and better do it mutually with some give and take. Obviously, some people on either side will feel that they got less assets,” he added.

Omar also said that the J&K government has land on Prithviraj Road. “We intend to raise to a building having suites and meeting halls,” he added.

“To address the accommodation requirements, the government has acquired a plot of land measuring 3,179.58 square metres on a perpetual leasehold basis from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in Dwarka for constructing a bhawan complex, considering its accessibility and proximity to the other state bhavans,” he added.

Sadiq wanted that the government should ensure local cuisines, architecture and culture, to which Omar assured the house in affirmative.

Another NC MLA, Nazir Gurezi, asked whether the property near Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh was also allocated to Ladakh. Omar replied, “Yes, but we have another property in Chandigarh. We will modify it so that patients can use it.”

He informed the house that apportionment of assets of the erstwhile state of J&K was done in accordance with the recommendations of the advisory committee constituted under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and another committee formed by the government.

Regarding encroachments on J&K’s assets, Omar said a property owned by the J&K government in Delhi, measuring one kanal and 11.2 marlas, was encroached upon which has been evicted.

The CM had earlier said that financial liabilities amounting to ₹2,504.46 crore are to be transferred to Ladakh, and the matter has been taken up with the ministry of home affairs and the Ladakh administration.