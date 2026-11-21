The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by chief minister Omar Abdullah, has accorded administrative approval for the construction of two street food hubs at Tangmarg and Lakhanpur at a combined cost of ₹9.85 crore. The initiative aims to provide organised, hygienic and well-equipped spaces for street vendors, improve public amenities and ensure access to safe and quality food for residents, tourists and other visitors. (HT Photo for representation) more

The projects assume special significance in view of the strategic and tourism importance of the two locations. Lakhanpur, the gateway to J&K and J&K’s first town for visitors entering from Punjab, serves as the first point of entry for a large number of tourists, pilgrims and travellers.

Similarly, Tangmarg is the first major tourist destination on the route to the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg, welcoming visitors heading towards the popular tourist resort.

The projects include construction of a street food hub at Tangmarg at an approved cost of ₹3.81 crore and a clean street food hub at Lakhanpur, near the State Tax Office Building and the bus stand, at a cost of ₹6.04 crore. The funding will be provided under PM SVANidhi and the Capex Budget (MRDA Sector).

The initiative aims to provide organised, hygienic and well-equipped spaces for street vendors, improve public amenities and ensure access to safe and quality food for residents, tourists and other visitors.