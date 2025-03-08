J&K govt plans to set up Yatri Niwas at Sharda Devi Temple on LoC, says CM

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the government was contemplating to set up a Yatri Niwas along with a cafeteria at Sharda Devi Temple at Teetwal near the Line of Control. The historic Sharda Devi Temple close to the Line of Control at Teetwal village in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. For the first time since Independence, a Navratri puja was held at the temple in 2023. (ANI file photo)

The temple, dedicated to goddess Saraswati, the deity of learning and wisdom, is a Shakti Peeth revered by Kashmiri Pandits. It was thrown open in 2023 and the Kashmiri Pandit community is seeking the revival of the Sharda Peeth corridor to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Responding to a starred question by National Conference legislator Javid Ahmad Mirchal in the assembly, Omar Abdullah, who holds the tourism charge, said a detailed project report is being prepared for the construction of Yatri Niwas at Sharda Temple at Teetwal at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

Two years ago, the Kashmiri Pandits set up the Save Sharda Committee to develop the temple as a base camp for pilgrims heading for PoK once India and Pakistan agree on mutual movement of pilgrims.

Sharda Peeth is located in Neelum Valley in PoK across Teetwal village.

The chief minister sought cooperation of legislators to help the government in registering the households willing to convert their homes into home stays and paying guests to overcome lack of infrastructure for tourism promotion.

He said the tourism department has so far registered six home stays in Karnah and five in Teetwal.

“We need to involve locals to give a fillip to tourism and more needs to be done in this direction to provide income-generating opportunities to the locals” he said.

The CM admitted that Karnah constituency in Kupwara district has immense tourism potential. “The region is known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and strategic location near the LoC,” he said

Omar said Teetwal, Karanoo in Nawagabra, and Budnambal villages possess natural beauty and have tourism potential. “These areas have the potential for nature, adventure and cross-border heritage tourism,” he said.

“We have witnessed tourist footfall in Gurez, Karnah, Keran and other border areas and our government has set up a special provision in the budget for imparting training to youngsters to enhance their skills and chances of employability,” the chief minister said.

He informed the House that the tourism department has organised several festivals in the border areas to promote tourism, featuring cultural

and musical events. A mega yoga festival was also held by the tourism department in collaboration with other departments in Karnah in June last year to promote tourism in the area, he added.