J&K govt to officials: Assess the damages in Kashmir

Following widespread damage to orchards and farmlands in Kashmir due to rains, hailstorms and gusty winds, the Jammu and Kashmir government has mobilised its official machinery to assess the losses in order to provide compensation to the farmers. Thousands of farmers, particularly in the south Kashmir’s districts of Shopian and Kulgam, have been affected by rains and hail storms on Friday and Saturday (HT representative)

Minister of health, social welfare and education Sakeena Itoo on Saturday said this weather calamity has dealt a significant blow to thousands of orchardists and farmers, many of whom are completely relying on the upcoming harvest season for their livelihood. “Our government completely stands with the farming community in this difficult time. The loss is not just of produce, but of months of hard work and hope,” Itoo had said.

The minister said that the administrations of affected districts have been mobilised and directed to carry out immediate ground assessments of damages caused and ensure timely compensation is provided.

“The relevant departments have been directed to prioritise transparent coordination with local representatives and community leaders to expedite assessment of losses and necessary compensation to affected families,” she said.

After the minister’s assertion, Shopian deputy commissioner Shishir Gupta on Saturday conducted an extensive tour of many villages of the district which reported damage to fruit orchards particularly, apple, cherry and pears.

Gupta visited Ganowpora, Manloo, Mujpathri, Watho, Shirmal, Poterwal and other adjacent hailstorm hit villages, interacted with affected farmers and locals to take stock of the situation on ground.

During his interaction, DC assured farmers of the district administration’s full support and emphasised that every effort would be made to ensure timely relief and compensation.

He instructed the field officers to finalise immediate damage assessment and submit comprehensive reports detailing loss. “We are committed to a swift and transparent process of assessment and relief distribution,” a government spokesperson quoted him saying.

Furthermore, the horticulture department has been directed to assist farmers in post hail damage control and to provide necessary technical guidance to mitigate further losses.

Meanwhile, Shopian MLA advocate Shabir Ahmad Kullay toured the affected district and interacted with farmers. He stated that the pain and hardship of the growers at this crucial stage of flowering is a collective loss for the entire region.

He urged the district administration to immediately assess the damages and ensure prompt and adequate relief to the affected farmers.