J&K govt top brass returns to Srinagar after six month spell in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s top brass resumed functioning from the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Monday after a six-month spell in Jammu, the winter capital. J&K government chief minister Omar Abdullah during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Monday. (PTI)

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level review meeting at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, marking the formal resumption of official work by ministers and administrative secretaries in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by all cabinet ministers and top government officials.

Omar said that there is a need for a collective effort to ensure a smooth Amarnath Yatra without any inconvenience to the pilgrims.

Omar on Saturday had a detailed meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, which was his first meeting with the PM.

Omar, while sharing details of his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the highest level in government of India wants to see that in no way should Pahalgam attack derail the process of governance and development in Jammu and Kashmir. “That is our responsibility which we will have to take care of,” he said.

The CM acknowledged the adverse impact of recent events on the tourism sector and said that there is a need for a collective effort to ensure a smooth Amarnath Yatra without any inconvenience to the pilgrims.

Omar said that the civil administration has its own responsibilities which we will have to fulfil at any cost.

The CM expressed hope that the inauguration of train to Kashmir —originally scheduled for April 19 but postponed due to inclement weather—would happen soon. “The sooner we inaugurate the bridge and the train, the sooner the rumours will end and the rail will benefit us,” he said, adding that the efforts of the government should become visible in the coming six months in terms of governance, delivery of public services and overall improvement in functioning of the government across Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar emphasised the need to start development activities, implementation of budget announcements and efficient governance amid current challenges. “After six months, we are back to Srinagar Civil Secretariat office. The environment in which we were hoping the offices would open, expecting normal business did not happen. It has been seen that if situation remains conducive and peaceful, it improves functioning of the government,” he said.

“We need now to focus on things that are under our control and work to ease the difficulties faced by common people.”

Omar called upon all departments to concentrate on delivery and accountability. “Let’s focus on the deliverables. So that six months from now, when we have to move to Jammu, we can actually sit down with a list of all the positive developments and changes that in spite of the circumstances, we were able to make here,” he said.