J&K has plunged into crisis since abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba Mufti

Former chief minister and president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday cautioned the people of Jammu against the “divisive and dangerous” politics of the ruling BJP. Addressing a day-long party convention here, Mufti said that instead of solving basic problems of the people like rising unemployment and inflation, BJP has brazenly indulged in creating an atmosphere of hatred and division.

“The atmosphere of hate suits BJP to consolidate its voter base. Since 2014, we are watching how the BJP is reaping political benefits of the divisive rhetoric,” she said.

“Except hoodwinking the gullible masses by raking up emotive issues, BJP has done nothing to solve basic problems of the people”, the former CM added, and pointed out that every section of the society was bearing the brunt of the Saffron Party’s wrong policies.

The PDP president further said that J&K has plunged into unprecedented crisis after the abrogation of Article 370. “While all of J&K has suffered immensely on the economic front due to devastating steps taken by Centre and the J&K administration, Jammu is the worst victim of the policies,” she pointed out.

“During the last four years, democratic institutions have brazenly been subverted in J&K and there is no freedom of speech”, she observed. Pointing out the flourishing of liquor and mining mafia in the Jammu region controlled by outsiders, the PDP president said it appears that the present dispensation in J&K is hell-bent to render people of this region jobless.

Jammu worst victim of govt policies: Beg

Mehbooba’s close aide and general secretary Mehboob Beg recalled that the people of Jammu had celebrated the unconstitutional decision taken by the BJP government on August 5, 2019. “Now, Jammu is the worst victim of the policies being pursued by the Centre and J&K administration”, he said and regretted that the present regime has no plans to get rid of the problem of spiraling unemployment among the youth.

During his emotional speech, Beg went a step further and said, “Under the prevailing scenario across the nation, I see no reason to chant Hindustan Zindabad”. However, PDP spokesperson Anil Sethi said, “There is no need to distort Beg’s speech. He was saying that secular fabric of India is in danger.”

BJP did nothing for Kashmiri Pandits

Speaking on the move Kashmir Files, Mufti said, “I haven’t seen the movie, but I have heard that bloodshed and violence was shown in it. I think whatever happened with Pandits was sad and we feel for them. However, I myself have seen several massacres like Chittisinghpora, Chatroo, Thakrai and killing of seven Hindus by terrorists in Baljarala, Kot Dhara and Nandimarg.”

She added, “In J&K, everyone faced atrocities. It was stuck between India and Pakistan and our people were killed. The filmmaker has to make money, but it is unfortunate the way the PM and BJP are promoting it. Had they done something for the Kashmir Pandits in the past eight years, their condition would have been different today.”

