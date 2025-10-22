J&K L-G: Adopt modern tech to counter fabricated narrative

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for adopting modern technology to counter the “fabricated” narrative being spread by the inimical elements in the Union Territory. Addressing a Police Commemoration Day function in Zewan, the L-G called on security forces to ensure lasting peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, MLAs and top officers from police, other security forces and the civil administration attended the function.

In his address, Sinha stressed the need to adopt modern tools to counter misinformation. “There is a need to adopt modern technology to deal with those involved in spreading a fabricated narrative. Through new innovations and by using smart technologies, we can make police more capable,” he said.

Referring to the transformation in Jammu and Kashmir in the last five years, the LG said historic changes have taken place in the Union Territory and emphasised the need to ensure lasting peace in the region.

“We have to make sure that people live their lives according to their own wishes. We also have to ensure that the atmosphere of peace and prosperity remains forever and that not a single separatist or their masters hampers peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Appealing to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to always remember the courage and sacrifices of the police personnel, Sinha said they must take a pledge to support the police force in its efforts to maintain peace and normalcy.

The L-G said 1,614 police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the last decades while fighting terrorism. “J&K police personnel have always prioritised nation’s development and lives of their fellow citizens above their own,” Sinha said.

“While fighting terrorism, enforcing laws, investigating crimes or responding to emergencies like the recent natural calamities, the police’s commitment is to their duty first,” the L-G said.