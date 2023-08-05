Terror eco-system ended in Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation: L-G Manoj Sinha

On the fourth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said that common citizens in J&K are living free and peaceful life and discriminatory system which harboured separatism and nepotism has ended. On the fourth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha said that common citizens in J&K are living free and peaceful life and discriminatory system which harboured separatism and nepotism has ended. (ANI File Photo)

On the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, Sinha told reporters that a new foundation for growth and prosperity of J&K has been laid and decades of tyranny and terror ecosystem has ended. “On August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ended the discriminatory system which harboured separatism and nepotism. He ushered sustained peace, dignity, security, equal access to resources for new aspirations, new resolutions for J&K’s glorious future,” he said.

Sinha said the complete dismantling of terror sympathisers and secessionist networks has allowed society to live with freedom, live without fear. “We have laid a new foundation for the growth and prosperity of J&K. We have ended decades of tyranny and terror eco-system. We have established a lasting peace, which has brought social justice, opportunity and dignity to people.”

Sinha said the biggest change is visible on the ground as people are living freely after so many decades. “Street protests, closure of schools, colleges for 150 days a year, stone pelting and separatism have ended,” the L-G said.

He said that today, youth are going home late at night while holding a guitar and after spending quality time on the riverfront. “Pakistan-backed propaganda has failed on ground and everyone is enjoying the peace. I believe this is the biggest achievement.”

Sinha said that government has dedicated to the service of the common man. “Our government is dedicated to the ideals of social justice and equality. Today, the poorest of the poor feels that the government belongs to them... Youth, women and farmers are at the forefront of advancing and improving quality of life and all-round development for inclusive J&K.”

On the occasion, the L-G also handed over appointment letters to Aanganwadi Sanginis and Sahayikas, and specially fitted 2,832 scootys to persons with disabilities across the UT at SKICC, Srinagar, and launched Mission Youth’s Protsahan Scheme and soft skill training and coaching programme for judicial and other legal services. “The unprecedented growth and peace are a testament to the dedication, hard work, meticulous planning and implementation of team J&K. I dedicate these initiatives to the people, who are working with commitment to build corruption-free, fear-free and Aatmanirbhar J&K,” the L-G said adding that the new initiatives of the ‘Mission Youth’ will empower youngsters, help them to become leaders of tomorrow and changemakers.

