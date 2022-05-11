J&K | L-G’s offering prayers at Martand Sun Temple in violation of rules: Mehbooba
: Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti blamed J&K lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha for holding prayers in violation of norms at Martand Sun Temple in South Kashmir’s Mattan.
The temple is an ASI-protected site frequented by tourists.
On Sunday, Sinha visited Anantnag and took part in the auspicious “Navgrah Ashtamangalam Pooja” at the ancient Martand Sun Temple in Mattan.
Earlier, a group of 100 pilgrims had held prayers at the same spot. The pilgrims were provided security by the government during their stay at the temple spot.
Being an ASI monument, prayers are prohibited at any ASI-protected site.
“While thousands of Kashmiris are jailed on frivolous charges, the head of the state brazenly flouts simple rules like performing puja at an ASI-protected site. Governance in J&K has been reduced to acts of puja & oppressing people into silence,” the PDP president tweeted.
The 8th century Martand Temple is the oldest of the Sun temples in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage and is an ASI-protected monument.
-
AITA Championship Series: Seeds Arnav Bishnoi, Riya Kaushik enter quarters
Seeds Arnav Bishnoi and Anirudh Sangra eased into the boys' U-18 quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. Sixth seed Bhicky Sagolshem, Yatharth Chaddha , Keshav Dangi, Priyansh Solanki, Sankalp Satya Nair and Parmarth Kaushik also marched into the quarters. Fourth seed Vanya Arora also advanced into the quarter-finals, scoring a double bagel against Kritika Sharma.
-
Chandigarh Class 10 students exude confidence after CBSE science exam
Students appearing for the Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education second term science exam on Tuesday said it was fairly easy. Several of them could be seen discussing 'easy' question paper outside centres including Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, which was the exam centre for over six schools. Tanvi Bisht of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40 also found the paper easy to attempt.
-
Chandigarh: Parents see red over carpooling policy at St John’s school
Blurb: Parents say they are being forced to wait outside the school, while pooled cars are allowed entry, leading to more traffic jams The car pooling policy being enforced by St John's High School, Sector 26, has not gone down well with many students' parents, who have picked holes in the way the policy is being implemented. Another parent, not wishing to be named, said school authorities were making students wait outside in the heat.
-
Chandigarh | Lured by ‘dating site’ offer, 63-yr-old man duped of ₹21 lakh
Lured by a free dating service and provision of foreign trips, a 63-year-old man duped of ₹21 lakh in the pretext of securing the membership of a dating site. In his complaint, Arun Kumar, said that in June 2019, he received a call from an unidentified woman, who identified herself as Neha and offered him a free dating service for which precondition was to become a member.
-
Divisional tours of GoMs to continue: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said divisional/district tours of the Group of Ministers would continue and necessary action would be taken on the reports submitted by them after touring respective divisions/districts. Yogi gave directives in this regard after a meeting of the council of ministers that he presided over. The GoMs presented reports in the meeting.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics