Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi
J&K leaders express concern over Shabir Shah’s health, urges compassion

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 22, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Tarigami urged Union home minister that Shabir should be placed under house arrest on humanitarian grounds

Two J&K legislators and senior political leaders have expressed concern over the deteriorating heath of separatist leader Shabir, who is lodged in Tihar jail..

Senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said in view of the deteriorating health of Shabir Shah, and considering his advanced age and multiple comorbidities, it is imperative that he be granted bail so that his family can provide the necessary pre and post-operative care in a stable and supportive environment. (File)
Senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said in view of the deteriorating health of Shabir Shah, and considering his advanced age and multiple comorbidities, it is imperative that he be granted bail so that his family can provide the necessary pre and post-operative care in a stable and supportive environment.

Senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said in view of the deteriorating health of Shabir Shah, and considering his advanced age and multiple comorbidities, it is imperative that he be granted bail so that his family can provide the necessary pre and post-operative care in a stable and supportive environment.

Tarigami urged Union home minister that Shabir should be placed under house arrest on humanitarian grounds.

“Pending bail, placing him under house arrest may be considered on humanitarian grounds to ensure he receives adequate care. Earnestly requesting home minister Amit Shah to kindly consider intervening within his capacity, for a humane resolution. Given the serious health concerns involved. There are enough precedents of bail being granted in similar medical situations,” he said.

Peoples Conference chairman and Handwara legislator Sajad Lone also requested J&K lieutenant governor to facilitate his home custody.

“Shabir Shah is very ill. He is suffering from life threatening ailments which need medical intervention and in all probability surgery. The best way would be to involve his family. He would want to be near his loved ones when he is wheeled in for surgery. He is more than 75 years of age,” Lone said.

Lone said that he has known Shabir Shah for decades. “I may not agree with his political ideology, but he has always believed in non violence. He will always be dear to me. It is my humble handfolded request to J&K L-G to ideally facilitate a home custody until his medical issues are sorted out. The least we can do is to have his family around him.”

Earlier former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had also urged centre to release Shah for treatment.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K leaders express concern over Shabir Shah’s health, urges compassion
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
