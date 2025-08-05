J&K LG hails women-led devp in agri, allied sector

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday hailed the women-led development in agriculture and allied sector. Jammu and Kashmir Lt. governor Manoj Sinha and state CM Omar Abdullah during the 9th Convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu on Monday. (PTI)

Addressing 9th convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University for agricultural sciences and technology Jammu, he said, “In areas like climate smart crops, pest management, biotech solutions, organic farming, the participation of women scientists has made invaluable contributions.”

“I am extremely proud that out of eight gold medallists in post-graduate and graduate students, seven are our daughters. Out of 35 certificates of merit in PhD and post-graduate, 32 merit certificates were awarded to our daughters.” “It is a symbol of the rising influence of Nari Shakti in agriculture and allied sectors and I believe they will be driving innovation for sustainable agriculture and enhancing farmers’ income,” he added.

The LG spoke on the need for a stronger innovation and modern technology ecosystem for sustainable agricultural practices to prioritise farmer incomes, risk mitigation and strengthening farmer-industry linkages. “Farmer welfare is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The positive impact of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project in J&K (JKCIP) on farmers’ income is now visible,” he said.

The LG called upon the new generation of scientists and experts to focus on smart farming.

CM Omar Abdullah advocates organic farming and climate-resilient agriculture

Underscoring the critical role of agriculture in shaping the economic future of J&K, chief minister Omar Abdullah said that agriculture and allied sectors are “fields of promise as well as of responsibility”, and acknowledged their growing complexity in the face of climate change, resource depletion and emerging global standards.

He observed that fragmented land holdings, depleting water resources and the unchecked use of chemical-based fertilisers are issues that demand urgent course correction, calling for a decisive shift toward sustainable and organic practices. He also emphasised the rising concerns around microplastics in the food chain and climate vulnerability, noting that environmental awareness is no longer optional, but an operational imperative.

Encouraging the graduating students, Omar urged them to imbibe the ideals of SKUAST and contribute to the broader mission of rural transformation. “Let your innovation create employment, let your knowledge build enterprises and let your compassion redefine agriculture,” he said, calling on the new graduates to be job creators rather than seekers.

Commending the university’s efforts, the CM appreciated the launch of the ex-situ Gene Bank, highlighting its role in conserving native seed varieties and crop diversity. “Such infrastructure will only bear fruit when paired with the right talent,” he said, urging students and faculty to make full use of the facilities to address the evolving challenges of agri-science.