J&K LG registers as organ donor

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jan 20, 2025 10:38 PM IST

The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) representative Dr Elias Sharma, nodal officer Dr Sanjeev Puri, joint director and Irfan Ahmed Lone, transplant coordinator, visited Raj Bhawan and handed over the pledge certificate to the L-G

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday took pledge for organ donation by registering on Ayushman Bharat organ donation registry of the ministry of health and family welfare (notto.abdm.gov.in).

J&K LG Manoj Sinha (HT File)
J&K LG Manoj Sinha (HT File)

The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) representative Dr Elias Sharma, nodal officer Dr Sanjeev Puri, joint director and Irfan Ahmed Lone, transplant coordinator, visited Raj Bhawan and handed over the pledge certificate to the L-G.

Sandeep Jain, president and Monika Jain, general secretary of Bharatiya Jain Sangathan, J&K, were also present.

Earlier, the lieutenant governor has expressed his willingness for organ donation during a programme organised by Bharatiya Jain Sansthan on Sunday.

