J&K LG summons assembly on November 4 to elect Speaker

ByPress Trust of India
Oct 23, 2024 12:25 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha has summoned a legislative assembly session on November 4 to elect a Speaker after recent elections.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the session of the legislative assembly in Srinagar to elect the Speaker on November 4.

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the session of the legislative assembly in Srinagar to elect the Speaker on November 4. (ANI Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has summoned the session of the legislative assembly in Srinagar to elect the Speaker on November 4. (ANI Photo)

The newly elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly were administered the oath on Monday by pro-tem Speaker Mubarak Gul.

“Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Sections 18 and 19 of the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, has summoned the session of legislative assembly for the Union Ttrritory of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar at 11.30am on November 4,” a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

The lieutenant governor will address the assembly.

The National Conference-Congress alliance won the assembly elections held after a decade in J&K. The NC won 42 of the 90 seats, while the Congress managed to win six.

NC leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.

