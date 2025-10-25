J&K: Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha hails speedy implementation of NEP

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said J&K is among the first in the country to implement the National Education Policy across all higher educational institutions in the UT. Delivering the inaugural address at the NEP Conclave-2025, organised by the higher education department, Sinha applauded the efforts of all the stakeholders for speedy implementation of the policy.

He said the universities and colleges in the UT are building an ecosystem that will be a catalyst for innovation and ground breaking research. “We are building a future-ready academic ecosystem, one that is inclusive, innovative and impactful. Our aim is to empower every student to realise their potential, uphold the spirit of Viksit Bharat @2047 and emerge as a proud contributor to the nation’s growth story,” he said.

“The artificial intelligence age and traditional Indian ideals will make developed India’s dream come true. Amalgamation of technological advancement and Indian ethos in higher educational institutions will address the future challenges and spur strong economic growth,” he said.

He also mentioned that the National Education Policy aims to reduce inequality and expand opportunity in the higher educational institutions with the focus on a future-focused approach to equip youth with the capability of critical thinking and lifelong learning.