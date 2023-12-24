J&K: MeT forecasts dry, cloudy weather conditions till December end

The minimum temperatures again plunged below zero in Kashmir on Sunday with the meteorological department predicting dry weather till the month end. HT Image

The MeT said the weather was generally cloudy at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Generally dry weather from December 24 to 31,” said MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad. “Overall no significant weather activity till the end of December,” he said.

The minimum temperatures were below zero on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the valley after witnessing above zero temperature a night earlier.

The southern Konibal area and Pahalgam resort were the coldest at minus 4.0°C and minus 3.9°C respectively. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded temp of minus 3.5°C.

In Srinagar, the temperature was minus 2.1°C, normal for the summer capital.

The MeT update further said that the gateway to Kashmir in South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C while the southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of minus 1.1°C. In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.7°C.

The MeT director Ahmad said the outlook for weather in first week of January was cloudy. “From January 1 to 3, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain/snow at scattered places,” he said.