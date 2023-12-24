close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K: MeT forecasts dry, cloudy weather conditions till December end

J&K: MeT forecasts dry, cloudy weather conditions till December end

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 25, 2023 06:08 AM IST

The minimum temperatures were below zero on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the valley after witnessing above zero temperature a night earlier

The minimum temperatures again plunged below zero in Kashmir on Sunday with the meteorological department predicting dry weather till the month end.

HT Image
HT Image

The MeT said the weather was generally cloudy at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Generally dry weather from December 24 to 31,” said MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad. “Overall no significant weather activity till the end of December,” he said.

The minimum temperatures were below zero on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in the valley after witnessing above zero temperature a night earlier.

The southern Konibal area and Pahalgam resort were the coldest at minus 4.0°C and minus 3.9°C respectively. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded temp of minus 3.5°C.

In Srinagar, the temperature was minus 2.1°C, normal for the summer capital.

The MeT update further said that the gateway to Kashmir in South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C while the southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of minus 1.1°C. In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.7°C.

The MeT director Ahmad said the outlook for weather in first week of January was cloudy. “From January 1 to 3, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain/snow at scattered places,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out