JK: MLAs exchange blows on last day of budget session

A heated confrontation between Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) lone MLA Mehraj Malik and members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned violent on the premises of Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday. The incident, which unfolded in the central hall of the complex, involved physical scuffles, abusive exchanges and an alleged assault, further marring the already chaotic budget session. Legislators locked in scuffle inside the House during the budget session in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)

The altercation began earlier in the day when Malik, who represents the Doda constituency, was addressing media outside the legislative complex. During his comments, Malik accused the BJP of using the police to prevent him from entering the assembly and levelled serious allegations against both the BJP and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“PDP and BJP are in a tacit collusion,” Malik alleged. He also reignited controversy by reiterating his past remarks against former chief minister and PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, calling him a “traitor” and accusing him of “brokering” the people of Jammu and Kashmir for power.

Tensions quickly escalated when PDP leaders, led by Arif Amin, confronted Malik over his remarks. A heated exchange took place on the steps leading to the complex.

Security personnel had to intervene to prevent a physical clash between Malik and PDP workers. Malik slammed the security wing for allowing PDP members into the premises and demanded the arrest of those who allegedly tried to assault him.

“Whatever I said, I will not retreat from it. He (Sayeed) is a traitor for me,” he told reporters here.

Inside the central hall, Malik resumed his tirade while speaking to reporters, launching fresh attacks against both the PDP and BJP. BJP MLAs who were present inside the hall — including Vikram Randhawa, Yudhvir Sethi, RS Pathania, Arvind Gupta and Satish Sharma — confronted Malik over his comments. A verbal exchange soon spiraled into a physical altercation.

During the scuffle, Malik reportedly fell on a glass table, shattering it and attempted to retaliate by throwing punches at BJP MLAs. Marshals and security staff intervened once again to separate the parties and escorted Malik away from the scene.

Speaking to National Conference (NC) MLAs after the incident, Malik demanded accountability from the assembly’s security wing. “I want action against the superintendent of police (security). I want the arrest of PDP men. PDP and BJP are together in this war against me,” he said. He added that he would not seek support from anyone and would raise the matter directly with the speaker.

BJP MLAs condemned Malik’s conduct, accusing him of using foul and communal language.

Yudhvir Sethi said, “The speaker should terminate his membership. He is a goonda and has no civility.”

Randhawa added, “This man has lost his mental balance. He deliberately spews venom. He is communal and we know how to deal with him.”

RS Pathania alleged that the chaos was orchestrated by the NC to deliberately disrupt House proceedings. “Their intent is to disrupt the House. For the past three days, the House has not functioned properly,” he said.

This is not the first time Malik has attracted controversy during the current session. In recent days, he has made provocative remarks during interviews with local digital platforms, including communal comments linking Hindus with alcohol consumption during festivals. These remarks sparked protests in Jammu, with right-wing groups demanding an apology.

In another incident, Malik had mocked the BJP legislators by saying, “They get beaten up by their wives at night and come to the assembly pretending to be brave men.”