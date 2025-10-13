J&K: NC, BJP file paper for Rajya Sabha polls

Four candidates of ruling National Conference and three of opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday filed nomination papers for four J&K Rajya Sabha seats. Of the 88 members in the House, NC has around 46 seats, including Independent candidates, who joined the party, BJP has 28, Congress has six, PDP has three, AIP, Aam Adami Party and the PC has one seat each besides one independent from Shopian. BJP with 28 legislators is the second largest party in the assembly. (File)

From NC, the former ministers-- Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo, Gurwinder Singh, alias Shammi Oberoi and party spokesman Imran Nabi Dar-- filed nominations. Meanwhile, from BJP, party Jammu and Kashmir president Sat Sharma, Ali Mohammad Mir, and Rakesh Mahajan filed their nominations.

Earlier the NC had named four candidates and had reserved the fourth seat for discussion with Congress. However, after Congress refusal of contesting from an “unsafe” fourth seat, the party fielded the candidate--party spokesperson--Imran Nabi Dar-- on fourth seat also.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah made a tactical appeal to legislators who are not aligned with NC. “We had kept one seat for Congress and they have decided not to field their candidate. We had felt that the best chance of winning the 4th seat was with Congress but they felt otherwise, so be it. We will field four candidates and this election will be a true test of who is with the BJP and who is against the BJP,” he said.

NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said, “We are hopeful of winning all the four seats. We had left one seat for Congress but after the refusal from party, NC at the last moment decided to file nominations for the fourth seat,” he said.

Going by the numbers, it looks like direct contest between NC nad BJP. NC can likely win at least three seats and could give hard competition to the BJP on fourth seat if Independent candidates, Congress and the PDP supports their candidate.

However, BJP, strong on one seat, can benefit in case cross-voting takes place in the favour of its candidates.

Rajya Sabha elections in J&K are scheduled to be held on October 24 for which the Election Commission has issued three notifications which means all the three will be treated as separate elections.