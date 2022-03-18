J&K panchayat members seek security cover in view of targeted killings

Following a spike in targeted killings, the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC)—a registered organisation of elected Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) members--on Thursday reiterated its demand for immediate security cover to all elected panchayat representatives. The requests by the PRI members are already pending with the home department and security wing of J&K Police.

“The selective killings of elected PRI members in Kashmir are a matter of concern, as it has created a sense of insecurity among panchayat members who have been working tirelessly to strengthen democracy at grassroots level. It is the duty of the government to instil dwindling faith of PRI members in the security apparatus and it can be achieved only by providing them foolproof security cover without further delay,” said Anil Sharma, president of the AJKPC, while addressing a press conference here.

Sharma, who convened an emergent meeting of panchayat members on Wednesday, also welcomed the two-day visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s to Jammu and said that they have high hopes from the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

“So far, over two dozen panchayat members including panches, sarpanches and block development chairpersons have been gunned down by terrorists and it is unfortunate that till date, not even a single terrorist responsible for these killings has been arrested or neutralised,” Sharma said.

“We appeal to the Union home minister to personally intervene into the matter and direct UT officials to ensure foolproof security to PRI members without any delay,” Sharma said, adding “If these killings are not stopped, fear-stricken elected PRI members will be left with no option but to resign from their positions”.

The AJKPC also expressed concern over slowed development activities in rural pockets of Jammu and Kashmir due to lapse of nearly 50% funds under CAPEX.

“These funds were meant for carrying out overall infrastructure development in panchayats, but lapsed due to cumbersome and unwarranted tendering process. We urge the Centre to make all necessary amendments to ensure that gram sabhas are empowered to carry out works up to ₹5 lakh without tendering process,” Sharma said. He said that a large number of rural pockets are still without internet facilities, while the villagers intending to take part in the tendering process don’t have computer knowledge.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was killed by suspected militants on March 11.

On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar.

On March 02, suspected militants killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam.