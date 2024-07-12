J&K Police arrest newspaper owner under Official Secrets Act

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested the owner of newspapers “Sree Times” and “Aasman” under the Official Secrets Act for sharing a secret security related document on a WhatsApp group being run by him. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested the owner of newspapers “Sree Times” and “Aasman” under the Official Secrets Act for sharing a secret security related document on a WhatsApp group being run by him. (Representational image)

He also owns multiple educational institutions in the city. He has been identified as Tarun Behl, a resident of Channi Himmat locality here.

Behl was accused of running a multi-crore money laundering scheme and unlawfully obtaining confidential official documents.

“Police station Channi Himmat received an information through reliable sources that a secret document issued by police headquarters containing details with regard to security is in circulation in a WhatsApp group named ’The Sree Times’ and ’Aasman newspaper’ handled by Tarun Behl with mala fide intention to spread misinformation,” said a police spokesperson.

Accordingly, an FIR number 80/2024 under sections 3/5 Official Secrets Act 1923, 49/353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (punishment for abetment and statements conducing to public mischief) was registered against Behl and investigation taken up.

During the investigation, the accused Tarun Behl was arrested and taken into police remand for four days, said the spokesperson. Further investigation in the case is on.

Police also urged media houses and WhatsApp group admins to not upload and circulate any information and the documents that jeopardise the security and sovereignty of the nation.

Police warned of strict action against those who act irresponsibly in the matter of security.

Behl ran multiple educational institutions and owns newspapers ‘Daily Sree Times’ and ‘Aasman’ (Urdu newspaper) besides social media channels from his Channi Himmat residence.