J&K: Police attach properties worth crores of 2 terrorists

Police on Tuesday attached properties worth crores belonging to two persons who according to officials are designated terrorists operating from across the border. (HT File)

The properties were attached in Bandi Payeen Baramulla and Guree Bijbhera in Anantnag.

Police described the attachment of properties as a major step towards dismantling terror networks and their support structures in the Valley.

Police spokesman said that Srinagar police have attached orchard land measuring 3 kanals and 18 marlas, valued at approximately ₹1 crore, belonging to designated terrorist Asif Maqbool Dar who is presently operating from across the border.

“The property is located at Bandi Payeen, district Baramulla.This action has been taken in connection with FIR No. 107/2020, registered at Police Station Parimpora, under Sections 124A, 153A, 295A IPC and Sections 13, 18 & 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act - UAPA. Proceedings were initiated under Section 25 of the UAPA, which empowers authorities to attach property used or intended to be used for terrorist activities. The attachment was carried out in the presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate,” the spokesman said.

Police said that the property is formally held in the name of his father, Mohammad Maqbool Dar of Bandi Payeen, Baramulla, presently residing at HIG Colony, Bemina, investigations have established that Asif Maqbool Dar is an active stakeholder.

“He (Asif) has been involved in facilitating terrorism, spreading anti-national propaganda, and inciting disaffection against the government through various social media platforms for several years,” the spokesman said, adding that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has already designated Asif Maqbool Dar as a terrorist. “The attachment of his property is part of a larger and ongoing strategy aimed at disrupting the financial, logistical, and operational ecosystem of terror networks and their cross-border sponsors. This decisive action by Srinagar Police is intended to send a clear and strong message: those engaged in anti-national and terror-related activities will face strict legal consequences, including forfeiture of their assets.”

Meanwhile Anantnag Police also attached immovable property of an active terrorist in Bijbehara south Kashmir.

Police spokesman said that Anantnag Police, in its continued crackdown on the terror ecosystem, has attached immovable property belonging to an active terrorist under relevant provisions of law.

“The land falling under Khasra No. 165 MIN, situated at Guree, Bijbehara, and owned by Adil Hussain Thoker of Guree, Bijbehara, an active terrorist, has been attached under Section 83 of CrPC.

The action has been taken in connection with FIR No. 11/2023 registered under Sections 20, 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 2/3 of the EIMCO Act.”

The spokesman said that this attachment is part of lawful measures aimed at dismantling the support structure of terrorism in the district. “Such actions will continue against individuals found aiding or involved in unlawful and anti-national activities.”