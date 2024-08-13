J&K Police busts terror module, kingpin among 9 operatives taken into custody

The Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Monday, claimed that they busted a module of nine terror operatives, responsible for aiding recent infiltration of armed Pakistani terrorists from Samba-Kathua sector and subsequent terror attacks in Doda, Udhampur and Kathua districts. The members of module confessed that three terrorists killed at Gandoh’s Sinoo on June 26 had taken their help in hiding and travelling without being detected till they reached the upper reaches of Doda. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Since June 9 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his council of ministers took oath, Jammu region has been rattled by back to back in terror attacks.

At least 11 security personnel besides a village defence guard and 10 civilians were killed in various terror attacks in Jammu region this year so far. Five terrorists were also killed by the security forces.

“A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the ongoing efforts of the J&K Police to counter terrorist activities and disrupt terror network,” said a police spokesperson.

“Subsequent to successful operation in Doda’s Gandoh resulting in the killing of three foreign terrorists on June 26 and on the basis of intelligence leads provided by central agencies, J&K Police have bust a main module responsible for recent infiltrations that has resulted in increased terrorist activities and terrorist movements in upper reaches of Doda, Udhampur and Kathua,” he added.

“The kingpin of the module, in collusion with terrorist handlers across the border, played a crucial role in receiving foreign terrorists after their illegal and surreptitious entry into India via Samba-Kathua sector. Besides providing initial shelter, food and other logistics, the module also guided them to the upper reaches of mountains and jungles of Udhampur, Kathua, Doda districts around Kailash mountain, which is at the center of tri-junction of these three districts,” said the spokesperson.

The members of module confessed that three terrorists killed at Gandoh’s Sinoo on June 26 had taken their help in hiding and travelling without being detected till they reached the upper reaches of Doda.

The kingpin of the module has been identified as Mohammad Lateef, alias Haji Lateef, son of Meer of Ambe Naal village in Kathua district.

“He is the kingpin in the whole network of OGWs (overground workers) in the area. He acted as guide and provided logistics to the groups of terrorists passing through the area. He engaged and directed others as guide and food provider in the area,” said the spokesperson.

Other eight members of the terror module were identified as Akhter Ali of Ambe Naal village, Saddam of Bhadu village in Billawar, Kushal of Bhaddu village, Noorani of Juthana village, Maqbool of Soffain village, Liaquat, Kasim Din and Khadim alias Qazi of Kattal, all in Kathua district.

On July 25, Police had arrested two terror operatives of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, who had provided food and hotspot connection to the terrorists responsible for July 8 ambush on an army convoy in Kathua’s Badnota village.

They were identified as Layaqat Ali, alias Pawu, son of Gammi of ward number 07, Kalna Dhanu Parole in Billawar tehsil and Mool Raj, alias Jenju, son of Uttam Chand of Bowli Mohalla in Malhar tehsil, district Kathua.

Intel agencies strongly suspect that Jammu region has a presence of 50 to 60 hardcore foreign terrorists, including some former Pak army regulars from Special Service Group in the hilly districts Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

The army has deployed over 3,000 soldiers, including 500 elite para commandos, and those trained in mountain warfare to eliminate these terrorists.