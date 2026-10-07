Price Drop: This trolley set of 3 is now available under ₹5,000; bag it before offers change!
Safari Pentagon Pro is a three-suitcase set covering cabin, medium and large sizes, making family packing considerably simpler.
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Three suitcases can sound like overkill until you have a cabin bag that is too small, a medium case that is almost full and a large suitcase waiting for that one longer holiday. The Safari Pentagon Pro set covers all three situations in one go. It comes with a 55 cm cabin case, a 65 cm medium suitcase and a 75 cm large case, all made from polypropylene. The set also gets eight spinner wheels on each suitcase, a three-digit combination lock and a total storage capacity of 232 litres. For families or frequent travellers who use different luggage sizes, that makes this a fairly practical set.
The 55 cm cabin suitcase is the most useful of the three for shorter trips. It gives you a smaller option when you do not want to check in a bag. The 65 cm case is more suited to a few days away, while the 75 cm version gives you the extra space needed for longer holidays or heavier packing.
Having all three sizes is useful because I rarely pack the same way for every trip. A two-night work trip needs a very different suitcase from a week-long family holiday. Here, you can simply pick the case that matches the trip instead of trying to squeeze everything into one size.
The total capacity across the set is 232 litres, so there is plenty of room when all three are in use. The cases are made from polypropylene, which keeps them suited to regular travel while offering a hard shell construction.
2. Safari Pentagon Pro 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags, Hard Case Polypropylene, 360º Wheeling Suitcase/Luggage for Travel, Dusk Green| Spinner Wheel
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The eight spinner wheels are another practical addition. Each suitcase can move in different directions, making it easier to pull or push the case through airport terminals, hotel corridors and other tight spaces. This is one of those features you appreciate most when the suitcase is fully packed.
Inside, there is a zipped divider that helps separate your belongings and keep the contents from turning into one large pile of clothes. The three-digit combination lock adds basic security, particularly for checked luggage.
I would test the locks before the first trip, though. Some customer feedback mentions problems with the lock mechanism, so it is worth checking each suitcase as soon as the set arrives.
For someone looking for three different luggage sizes rather than buying cases separately, the Safari Pentagon Pro set offers a straightforward combination of space, spinner wheels and basic organisation.
Specifications of the Safari Pentagon Pro
Specifications
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha Khandelwal
Neha Khandelwal Content Lead, HT Travel | Travel & Lifestyle Journalist With over 10 years of content writing experience, Neha Khandelwal is a lifestyle journalist and the Content Lead at HT Travel. She specialises in destinations, hotels, aviation, luggage, travel gear, and practical guides that help readers plan smarter and travel better. Her work combines first-hand experience, expert insights, and extensive research to create stories that are informative, useful, and easy to follow. Career Journey & Experience Neha began her writing career as a freelance journalist in 2010 before entering mainstream media with The Times of India in 2022. She later joined Hindustan Times, where she has written extensively across travel, lifestyle, home, and consumer trends. Her professional background extends beyond journalism. Before moving into digital media full-time, she spent nearly a decade in interior design, managing residential projects from concept to execution. She also trained in visual merchandising with Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons and worked with women-led startups across design and operations. These experiences continue to shape her storytelling, especially in how she evaluates hotels, design-led stays, hospitality spaces, and travel experiences. A naturally curious learner, Neha has completed beginner certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and other creative pursuits. She has read more than 2,000 books, trained in Bharatanatyam for 8 years, and ghostwritten a book on Ladakh tourism. Subject Expertise Travel is at the heart of Neha's work. She covers destinations, hotels, airlines, luggage, packing strategies, travel accessories, and emerging travel trends through a mix of reporting, product testing, and conversations with industry experts. A frequent traveller herself, she approaches every trip with a journalist's curiosity and a planner's mindset, focusing on experiences that readers can realistically recreate. From choosing the right cabin bag to decoding hotel openings and destination trends, her writing prioritises practical advice over promotional claims. Her background in interior design also gives her a distinct perspective on architecture, hospitality design, boutique hotels, luxury stays, and thoughtfully designed spaces. Education & Professional Background Neha holds a Master's degree in Interior Design. Her early experience in interior design, visual merchandising, and design operations gives her a unique understanding of aesthetics, functionality, and user experience, adding depth to her coverage of hotels, resorts, and travel spaces. Editorial Philosophy "As an avid, research-driven traveller, my goal is simple. To answer the questions you actually have before booking a trip. I cut through the promotional noise with honest reporting and expert insights. Making travel planning seamless, smart, and reliable so you always know where to go next."Read More
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