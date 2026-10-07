Price Drop: This trolley set of 3 is now available under ₹5,000; bag it before offers change!

Three suitcases can sound like overkill until you have a cabin bag that is too small, a medium case that is almost full and a large suitcase waiting for that one longer holiday. The Safari Pentagon Pro set covers all three situations in one go. It comes with a 55 cm cabin case, a 65 cm medium suitcase and a 75 cm large case, all made from polypropylene. The set also gets eight spinner wheels on each suitcase, a three-digit combination lock and a total storage capacity of 232 litres. For families or frequent travellers who use different luggage sizes, that makes this a fairly practical set.

The 55 cm cabin suitcase is the most useful of the three for shorter trips. It gives you a smaller option when you do not want to check in a bag. The 65 cm case is more suited to a few days away, while the 75 cm version gives you the extra space needed for longer holidays or heavier packing.

Having all three sizes is useful because I rarely pack the same way for every trip. A two-night work trip needs a very different suitcase from a week-long family holiday. Here, you can simply pick the case that matches the trip instead of trying to squeeze everything into one size.

The total capacity across the set is 232 litres, so there is plenty of room when all three are in use. The cases are made from polypropylene, which keeps them suited to regular travel while offering a hard shell construction.