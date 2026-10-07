Traffic slows around Leisure Valley, roads show closures amid Amit Shah's rally in Gurugram
The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ and ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ programme is expected to draw participants from Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Jhajjar.
Traffic movement around the Leisure Valley area remained affected on Wednesday morning as Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Gurugram for a BJP programme at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Udyan.
The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ and ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ programme began at 10am at the Leisure Valley parking area, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini scheduled to preside over the event. The programme is also expected to draw participants from Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Jhajjar.
As of 11am, several points on Leisure Valley Road and its connecting stretches have been closed till 4pm, while vehicular movement was also visibly slow on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and roads around IFFCO Chowk. Several stretches leading up to the venue were marked red, indicating heavy traffic.
The district administration had earlier directed officials to coordinate traffic, parking, security and entry-exit arrangements to minimise inconvenience to commuters during the event. A torch march covering Gurugram's four assembly constituencies is also scheduled to take place after the main programme.
Traffic was also slow on NH-48at Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk.
A senior Gurugram traffic official told HT, “No route diversions have been announced so far because of the programme. Our teams are deployed on the ground to ensure the people face no inconvenience.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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