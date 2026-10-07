Traffic slows around Leisure Valley, roads show closures amid Amit Shah's rally in Gurugram

Traffic movement around the Leisure Valley area remained affected on Wednesday morning as Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Gurugram for a BJP programme at Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Udyan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is attending the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ and ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ programme in Gurugram. (PTI File)

The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ and ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ programme began at 10am at the Leisure Valley parking area, with Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini scheduled to preside over the event. The programme is also expected to draw participants from Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Jhajjar.

As of 11am, several points on Leisure Valley Road and its connecting stretches have been closed till 4pm, while vehicular movement was also visibly slow on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and roads around IFFCO Chowk. Several stretches leading up to the venue were marked red, indicating heavy traffic.

The district administration had earlier directed officials to coordinate traffic, parking, security and entry-exit arrangements to minimise inconvenience to commuters during the event. A torch march covering Gurugram's four assembly constituencies is also scheduled to take place after the main programme.