J&K Police issues notice to find ‘abducted’ girl

Two months on since a young girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man in December last year, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday issued a notice appealing public at large to get a clue. The girl was abducted last year in December (iStock)

In the notice, superintendent of police (SP, rural) intimated that “Rohini Sharma, 19, daughter of Sikander Kumar of village Barole in Akhnoor Tehsil of Jammu district was kidnapped by one Mohammad Imran, son of Ghulam Rasool of Tanda Ganderwan in Akhnoor. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 232/2024 under Section 87 of BNS has been registered with Arnia police station and investigation thereof started.”

The police, as such, circulated the photograph of victim along with her credentials for the information of police establishments and public in general.

“If anybody has any clue related to her whereabouts or present location, kindly communicate the same on phone numbers 0191-2547807, 0191-2561578, 0191-2542000, 0191-2605949, 01924-252244 and 01924-252225,” stated the notice

Akhnoor station house officer inspector Rohit Gandhi said, “The girl is a student and the accused worked as a temporary driver engaged by Jammu municipal corporation to collect garbage. We are working on the case.”