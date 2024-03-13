 J&K police officer suspended for negligence in gangster murder case - Hindustan Times
J&K police officer suspended for negligence in gangster murder case

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Mar 14, 2024 05:34 AM IST

A sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was suspended on Tuesday for alleged negligence in connection with the murder of a gangster hailing from Jammu in Punjab’s Mohali last week, officials said. A departmental inquiry was also ordered against two other police personnel in connection with the incident.

In an order, Jammu senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vinod Kumar said sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad, posted at the Sarwal police post, is shifted to the district police lines and placed under suspension with immediate effect for alleged negligence for his inability to keep a watch on the gangster who was roaming outside J&K (iStock)
Gangster Rajesh Dogra, who hailed from Jammu and had recently come out of jail, was killed by members of a rival gang in broad daylight in Mohali on March 4.

In an order, Jammu senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vinod Kumar said sub-inspector Mushtaq Ahmad, posted at the Sarwal police post, is shifted to the district police lines and placed under suspension with immediate effect for alleged negligence for his inability to keep a watch on the gangster who was roaming outside J&K.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the Bakshi Nagar station house officer and the Sarwal police post in-charge, he said.

The probe will be conducted by the superintendent of police (headquarters), he said.

Despite the prescribed protocols, neither the beat officer nor the Bakshi Nagar SHO took appropriate action of keeping watch on the history-sheeter, he said.

