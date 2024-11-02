J&K received 74% deficit rainfall in October: Weatherman

The month of October ended with 74% of rainfall deficit in Jammu and Kashmir while it was 89% deficit in Ladakh, independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said. J&K received 74% deficit rainfall in October this year. (File)

He said that against a normal rainfall of 33.1 mm, only 8.7 mm was recorded in J&K.

“South Kashmir recorded below normal rainfall in the range of -95 to -100%. Central Kashmir in the range -85% to -91%,” he said in a series of posts on X on his channel Kashmir_Weather.

District wise Bandipora recorded -90%, Baramulla -91%, & Kupwara -57% rainfall than the normal.

Similarly Doda, Jammu, & Kathua districts recorded rainfall deficits in the range of -32% to -45%.

While other districts, except Samba, recorded deficit figures between -50% & -97%.

Samba was the only district that received above normal rainfall at +250%.

Meanwhile, Kargil recorded a rainfall deficit of -100%, while Leh recorded it at -88%. The overall deficit stood at -89% in the UT.

The weather spotter said that completely dry weather is expected during the next 10 days. Further fall in water levels of rivers & streams is expected, he said.